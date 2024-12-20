Suspicious Activity Near Sanjay Raut’s Residence Turns Out to Be a Network Test

Around 11 a.m. today, Hitesh Patel, the personal assistant of Vikroli MLA Sunil Raut, reported an unusual incident to the authorities. According to him, around 9:15 a.m., two individuals on a motorcycle were spotted outside the MLA's Maitri Bungalow, appearing to survey the premises before leaving.

Based on this information, the Mumbai Police immediately launched an investigation. During the probe, it was discovered that the individuals in question were employees of Cellplan and Insta ICT Solutions. They were conducting a network test drive for Ericsson on behalf of Jio Mobile Network.

The company confirmed the purpose of the activity, and the police have clarified that the incident was not suspicious. It was merely part of the routine network testing process carried out by the Jio team.

The authorities have assured that there is no cause for concern and urged citizens to remain calm.