Suspicious Bag Outside Nitesh Rane’s Mumbai Residence Triggers Security Alert

An unattended bag found outside Suvarna Bungalow, the Mumbai residence of Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane, set off a security scare on Sunday, January 11, prompting authorities to place the area on high alert. The suspicious item was first noticed by security staff stationed at the premises, who immediately informed Mumbai Police.

Police teams rushed to the spot and secured the surroundings before carrying out a detailed inspection. After careful checks, officials confirmed that the bag did not contain any explosive material or hazardous objects, easing concerns of an immediate threat.

Despite the all-clear, the incident has raised questions about intent. Investigators are now reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the individual who left the bag behind and to determine whether the act was meant to intimidate or create panic.

Suvarna Bungalow is the residence of BJP leader Nitesh Rane, who remains under police protection. Given recent incidents involving hoax threats in parts of Maharashtra, senior officers reiterated that every unattended item is treated seriously until ruled out as harmless, underscoring the heightened security vigilance in the city.