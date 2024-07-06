T20 WC Victory Rally: Mumbai Police Receives 70 Complaints of Lost Phones and Purse Thefts

On Friday, Mumbai police fielded approximately 70 reports of missing mobile phones, alongside a registered theft case involving a purse. The incidents occurred amid a sizable turnout of fans attending the victory parade honoring the return of the Indian cricket team following their T20 World Cup triumph.

Police officials reported receiving over 60 complaints directly at the station, with an additional four complaints filed online. An officer remarked, "We are still assessing the total number of people affected as more complainants continue to come forward."

At Marine Drive, a theft case was filed following a woman's complaint to police, stating her purse, containing valuables and a mobile phone, was stolen amidst the dense crowd. An officer noted, "Due to the heavy congestion, we successfully reunited approximately 25 children with their families and returned several lost mobile phones to their rightful owners."

