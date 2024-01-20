TATA Mumbai Marathon 2024: Traffic Police Issued Advisory for Sunday, January 21; Check Timings, Diversions and Alternate Routes

Get ready to lace up your running shoes and navigate Mumbai's bustling streets, because the iconic Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024 is sprinting into town on Sunday, January 21st! Over 50,000 participants from across India and beyond will be pounding the pavement in seven different categories, from the grueling Full Marathon to the inclusive Dream Run. But before you join the fun, be prepared for a temporary transformation of the city.

This year's marathon route meanders through the heart of Mumbai, encompassing vibrant stretches of south Mumbai, the scenic Marine Drive, and the architectural marvel of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. To ensure a smooth run for participants, some key roads will undergo temporary closures. Don't fret, though! We've got you covered with all the vital info you need to navigate the traffic snags and arrive at your destination on time.





In order provide free way for Marathon runner at the annual #TataMarathon2024 on 21st Jan following traffic arrangements are done in South & Central Mumabi from MRA, Azad Maidan, Kalbadevi, D.B. Marg, Malbar Hill, Worli, Bandra, Dadar & Mahim Traffic Division. #MTPTrafficUpdatespic.twitter.com/wy1YsHrWBE — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) January 20, 2024

Traffic Diversions: Several roads, including Shahid Bhagat Singh Rd, P D'Mello Road, D.B. Marg, Malabar Hill, Worli, Bandra, Dadar, and Mahim, will be partially or fully closed from early morning to afternoon. Refer to the provided detailed list (routes 1-20) for alternate routes to reach your destinations.

Several roads, including Shahid Bhagat Singh Rd, P D'Mello Road, D.B. Marg, Malabar Hill, Worli, Bandra, Dadar, and Mahim, will be partially or fully closed from early morning to afternoon. Refer to the provided detailed list (routes 1-20) for alternate routes to reach your destinations. Heavy Vehicle Ban: All heavy vehicles are prohibited in South Mumbai from 2 AM to midnight.



Jt CP (Traffic) Mumbai, Pravin Padwal sharing important guidelines for citizens and commuters regarding the annual Tata Mumbai Marathon organised on Sunday 21st January 2024. #MTPTrafficUpdatespic.twitter.com/Cf5FUxvmKx— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) January 20, 2024



All heavy vehicles are prohibited in South Mumbai from 2 AM to midnight. Route Tips: Southbound commuters heading towards North, Airport, Suburbs: Shahid Bhagat Singh Rd- P D'Mello Rd- Eastern Freeway-Wadala-Chembur (route 1) or Shahid Bhagat Singh Rd- P D'Mello Rd- Nath Pai Rd- Dadar-Matunga-Sion (route 2).

Southbound commuters towards Girgaum: Shahid Bhagat Singh Rd- P D'Mello Rd- SVP Rd- Bhendi Bazaar-Goldeval (route 3). Southbound commuters towards Gaondevi-Tardev: Shahid Bhagat Singh Rd- P D'Mello Rd- SVP Rd- Dr. Maheshwari Rd- Ramchandra Bhatt Rd- Mohd. Shaukatali Rd (route 4).

Southbound commuters towards Thane: Shahid Bhagat Singh Rd- P D'Mello Rd- SVP Rd- Dr. Maheshwari Rd- Ramchandra Bhatt Rd-Sir J.J. Chowk- Dr. B.A. Road- Dadar-Chembur Eastern Express way (route 5).

Southbound commuters towards Malbar Hill: Shahid Bhagat Singh Rd- P D'Mello Rd- Dongari Railway Over Bridge- Dr. Maheshwari Rd- Ramchandra Bhatt Rd, Sir J.J. Road- Mirza Galib Road- Nagpada Chowk- Vasantrao Naik Chowk (Tardeo Circle)- Javji Dadaji Road- Nana Chowk- August Kranti Road- Under Kemps Corner Bridge- Mukesh Chowk- Stephen Church- Nepeansea Road (route 6).

Southbound commuters towards Western Express Highway: Malabar Hill Nepeansea Road- Stephen Church- Under Kemps Corner Bridge- August Kranti Road- Nana Chowk- Javji Dadaji Road-Vasantrao Naik Chowk- Madan Mohan Malviya Road (Tardeo Road)- Vatsalabai Desai Chowk (Haji Ali Chowk)-K K Road- Mahalaxmi Railway Station- Dr. E Moses Road- Senapati Bapat Road- Mahim Sion Link Road Bridge- T Junction- Ganpatrao Tapase Chowk- Sion Bandra Link Road (route 7).



While navigating the temporary traffic changes may require some patience, remember that these adjustments are in place to ensure a successful and thrilling Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024. So, brace yourself for a thrilling weekend filled with athletic prowess, cheering crowds, and a healthy dose of road adjustments. Buckle up, let's dive into the details of the Mumbai Marathon 2024.