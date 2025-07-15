Tesla in Mumbai: CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Elon Musk-Led EV Maker’s Showroom at BKC; Here's How to Book Test Drive

Maharashtra: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, July 15, inaugurated Elon Musk-led electric car maker Tesla's showroom at Maker Maxity Mall in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. During the inauguration event, the CM said Tesla chose Maharashtra state to debut in India as its journey in India.

"I welcome Tesla here in Mumbai. Tesla has opened an experience centre here, and it is a statement that Tesla has arrived and it's a statement they Tesla has arrived in the right city and right state," Fadnavis said. He said that the company is going to develop charging infrastructure in state as well as logistics and servicing networks.

"The Tesla car we’ve been waiting for over the years has finally launched today. Tesla has announced its entry into India by inaugurating its first experience center in Mumbai... Along with the experience center in Mumbai, Tesla is also setting up delivery operations, logistics and service facilities," Fadnavis told reporters outside the Tesla showroom.

BKC Tesla Showroom

"Tesla is establishing a logistics and servicing system here. Four big charging stations are also being established by them. I am happy that Tesla chose Maharashtra as the state has become a leader in electric mobility," Fadnavis said.

"Mumbai stands for innovation. Mumbai stands for sustainability. And I believe Tesla, is not just a car or a car company, it represents design, innovation, and sustainability, for which Tesla stands as a true testament. That, I believe, is the primary reason it is loved globally... I am confident that the people of Mumbai and the people of India are going to love Tesla," said CM.

Tesla Model Y Price

The EV giant has also unveiled prices for its cars, listing the on-road cost of the much-anticipated Model Y at Rs 61 lakh. The rear-wheel drive variant will be offered at a cash price of Rs 59.89 lakh. The Model Y long-range rear-wheel drive variant is priced higher at Rs 68 lakh. These prices are for completely built units (CBUs) that will be imported into the country.

How to Book Test Drive of Model Y?

1. First visit at the official website at tesla.com.

2. From the home page, click on 'Schedule a Test Drive'.

3. Enter Driver's Details, including name, email and phone number.

4. Press Submit and Continue.

5. A Tesla Advisor will reach out to find the best time and location for your drive.