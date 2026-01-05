Thane Traffic Police Launch Road Safety Reels Competition for College Students - Details Inside

In an effort to curb the rising number of road accidents and ensure strict compliance with traffic rules, the Thane City Traffic Department has reached out directly to the youth through social media. As part of the Road Safety Campaign–2026, a unique reels competition titled ‘Create Creative Reels… Win Prizes!’ has been announced for college students. The thane Traffic Police has appealed to students to submit their reels between January 5 and January 10, 2026.

The road safety campaign has been planned by the Thane City Traffic Branch under the directions of Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre and the guidance of Additional Police Commissioner Dr. Gyaneshwar Chavan. Considering the growing popularity of reel-making among youngsters, the police believe this initiative will serve as an effective medium for spreading social awareness on traffic safety.

College students from areas under the Thane Police Commissionerate, including Thane, Dombivli, Kalyan, Vitthalwadi, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Badlapur and Bhiwandi, are eligible to participate in the competition. Participants are required to create reels of one to one-and-a-half minutes, focusing on traffic rules, safe driving practices and pedestrian safety. The reels must incorporate the theme of traffic signal colours—red, yellow and green, with visuals of roads, cityscapes and signal junctions.

Students must upload their reels on the Instagram page @pdc_org, clearly mentioning their full name, college name and contact number. Participants’ Instagram profiles must be set to public. The best reels will be selected and students will be felicitated with prizes.

Participants may choose any one of the following themes:

Helmet Today, Life Tomorrow

Seat Belt is a Safety Belt

Don’t Drink and Drive

Someone Is Waiting for You

You Have a Mobile, Not Another Life

Follow the Signal, Avoid Shortcuts

Meanwhile, the college and Thane traffic police have also warned students not to risk their lives while making reels. The police said, "Participants must strictly follow traffic rules while taking part in the competition. The aim of this initiative is to effectively convey socially relevant messages."