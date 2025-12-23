Thane Tree Fall Damages Three Parked Vehicles, No Injuries Reported

A sudden incident on Tuesday morning caused brief disruption along Pokhran Road No. 02 near Cosmos Horizon Society in Shastri Nagar when a large tree collapsed onto three parked vehicles. The incident took place at around 9:50 am in the vicinity of Bethany Hospital. While the falling tree resulted in damage to the vehicles, the impact was limited and no one was hurt. The incident created temporary traffic inconvenience in the area, drawing attention from passersby and local residents who gathered at the site shortly after the mishap occurred.

Following the incident, a coordinated response was carried out by officials from the Vartak Nagar Police Station, along with teams from the Disaster Management Cell, Fire Department, and the Tree Authority. The combined effort focused on removing the fallen tree and restoring normal movement on the road. All three vehicles involved suffered only minor damage. After nearly two hours of clearance work, the road was fully reopened for traffic, ensuring the situation was brought under control without any injuries reported.