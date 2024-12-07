Theft at Azad Maidan Oath-Taking Ceremony: 13 Individuals Report Gold Chains and Items Worth Rs 12.4 Lakh Stolen

Despite heavy police deployment for the grand oath-taking ceremony of the new government at Azad Maidan, thieves managed to rob several attendees. According to police sources, 13 individuals, including some women, have officially lodged complaints about theft at the Azad Maidan police station.

The complaints reveal that valuables worth ₹12.4 lakh, including 11 gold chains and 2 purses, were stolen during the event. The ceremony, held on the evening of December 5, witnessed the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, several Chief Ministers, Ministers, Bollywood celebrities, and thousands of leaders and workers from across the country.

For this high-profile event, the Mumbai Police had deployed a massive security force of 4,000 personnel. Additional arrangements included SRPF platoons, Quick Response Teams (QRT), riot control units, Delta and Combat teams, and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS). Despite these stringent measures, the thieves executed their plans successfully.

As the event concluded and attendees exited through Gate No. 2 of Azad Maidan, thieves took advantage of the crowded situation, snatching gold chains and pickpocketing purses. Upon realizing their belongings were missing, several victims rushed to the Azad Maidan police station to file complaints. The police have registered cases of theft against unidentified individuals and are investigating the matter.

Among the 13 complainants, three are women. The stolen items include gold chains and purses, amounting to a total value of approximately ₹12.4 lakh.

Sources also revealed that several mobile phones went missing during the event. However, instead of registering theft cases, the police issued certificates marking the phones as "lost," leaving the complainants dissatisfied.

The incident has raised questions about the effectiveness of security arrangements at such a major event. Police investigations are underway to apprehend the culprits.