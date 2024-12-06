Three Employees Accused of Stealing Electronics Worth ₹41 Lakhs in Mumbai

A case of theft involving electronic items worth ₹41 lakh has been registered by the Mumbai Police against three employees of Kohinoor TeleVideo Private Limited, located in Dadar West. The company’s General Manager, Sunil Dennis Fernandes (48), filed the complaint, alleging that three employees stole the items between June 30, 2023, and November 30, 2024.

The accused employees—Vaibhav Tambe (Stock Manager), Sujit Singh (Product Manager), and Nilesh Jawkar (Software Operator)—allegedly stole 73 items from the company’s showroom, including 68 high-end mobile phones, 2 laptops, 3 smartwatches, and 2 Bluetooth headphones. According to the FIR filed at the Dadar Police Station, the accused sold these stolen items elsewhere.

The complaint further reveals that Nilesh Jawkar fraudulently created fake bills worth ₹3.51 lakh to sell electronic items to his relatives, compounding the fraud.

The theft came to light when the company owner conducted a stock audit and found discrepancies. Upon questioning the accused, they reportedly confessed to their involvement. Following the complaint, the police have registered a case and launched an investigation to locate the suspects.

Further developments in the case are awaited as the police continue their search for the accused.