Three Indian Nationals Aboard Kuwaiti Boat Arrested for Entering India Illegally, Reveal Reasons for Arrival

Mumbai: A case has been registered against three workers at Colaba police station for allegedly violating Mumbai's maritime security and arriving at the Gateway of India from Kuwait by an unlicensed boat. They have been accused of entering India illegally without a passport. The accused told the police that the boat had come to Mumbai from Kuwait near the Pakistan border, passing through Muscat, Oman, and crossing the Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Dubai borders. However, police are trying to find out their exact route through GPS.

The three fishermen have been identified as Infant Vijay Vinod Antony (29), Nidiso Ditto (31), and Sahaya Antoine Anish (29). All three are residents of Kanyakumari.

Three-day police custody

All three had gone to Work on a boat in Kuwait two years ago. But the owner was neither paying them nor giving them food. He was also beating them up. The man also took away their passport. It was difficult for the three of them to return home after they were stopped for two years by lying that the work was only for a year. The trio claimed to the police that they took the opportunity to reach Mumbai by taking the owner's boat.



However, the fishing boat owned by Kuwaiti owner Abdullah Sharahit crossed the international border without a license. They have also been booked for entering India illegally without carrying passports. All three were arrested and produced in court. The court sent them to three-day police custody.



Police are also in the process of summoning Kuwaiti owner Abdullah Sharahit for questioning.



The workers said they had lodged a complaint with the Indian Embassy as well as the Fagil police station in Kuwait. However, their papers were not been received. However, when they did not get any help, they told the owner that they were going fishing and on January 26, they filled 6,000 liters of diesel from the owner. They left Kuwait on January 28.

The police are investigating the event from every possible angle.