Tiranga on Mumbai Dams: Tricolour Illumination on Tansa and Modak Sagar as Part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Ahead of Independence Day (Watch Video)

Ahead of the 78th Independence Day, the major Mumbai dams, which supply water to Maharashtra's capital city and surrounding areas, have been lit up in the colours of the national flag. Tansa and Modak Sagar Dams were illuminated with Tricolour lights as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranaga' campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2022.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shared a video of the same on X (formerly Twitter) said, "Spectacular views of the tricolour illumination on Tansa and Modaksagar, two major dams that supply water to Mumbai, as part of the Gharo Ghari Tiranga (Har Ghar Tiranga) campaign."

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 4,000 views and nearly 100 likes.

Commenting on the short clip, one user wrote, "Beautiful 😍"

Meanwhile, preparations to mark 78 years of Independent India are in full swing in the country. 'Har Ghar Tiranaga' campaign has been launched in the country ahead of celebrations. The initiative aims to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari (public participation). It also encourages people to hoist the tricolour at their homes from August 13 to August 15.