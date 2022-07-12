Tragic death of 2 brothers who went fishing in sea

Two fishermen, Gopal Madve and Vasant Raut of Bahad, who went fishing in the Palghar sea, went missing on Monday while fishing in the creek. Their bodies was found in Nakarkhadi in Dahanu taluka. On Monday 11/07/2022 at 11:00 am, both Gopal Madwe and Vasant Raut of Bahad in Dahanu taluka had gone fishing in the creek. However, the locals had started a search operation as they could not find his whereabouts even after waiting for several hours. Due to torrential rains in the district since last week, rivers and streams have been overflowing.

A search operation by locals was successful on Tuesday and their bodies were found on the shore at Nakarkhadi in the outskirts of Bahad village this morning. The villagers have informed the police and the villagers have been informed