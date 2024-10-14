Uddhav Thackeray Health Update: Aditya Thackeray Gives MAJOR Update on Father's Condition

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 14,2024): Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been admitted to HN Reliance Hospital for a routine checkup related to his medical history. Reports suggest that he is expected to be discharged later today.

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray admitted to HN Reliance Hospital for a routine checkup for his previous medical history. He is likely to be discharged later today: Shiv Sena (UBT) sources



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/1IOKws2pIf — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2024

Aditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and son of Uddhav Thackeray, shared an update on social media regarding his father's health. He stated, "This morning, Uddhav Thackeray ji underwent a pre-planned detailed check-up at Sir HN Reliance Hospital. With your best wishes, all is well, and he is fully ready to get to work and serve the people."

Read Also | Uddhav Thackeray Hospitalized: Shiv Sena UBT Chief Admitted to Reliance Hospital

This morning, Uddhav Thackeray ji did a pre planned detailed check up at the Sir HN Reliance Hospital.



With your best wishes, All is well, and he is fully ready to get to work and serve the people. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 14, 2024

Thackeray was previously discharged from Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai in 2016 after undergoing angiography, which was a follow-up to an angioplasty performed on July 20, 2012. During that procedure, doctors inserted eight stents to address multiple blockages in three major heart arteries.

Additionally, Thackeray underwent a second angioplasty in November 2012 to clear nearly 60 percent blockage in the left anterior descending artery (LAD).