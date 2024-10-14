Uddhav Thackeray Hospitalized: Shiv Sena UBT Chief Admitted to Reliance Hospital

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was admitted to Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Monday for a medical check-up. Thackeray, who has a history of angioplasty, is undergoing tests to assess potential blockages in his heart arteries, with an angiography anticipated as the next step in his evaluation.

In 2016, Thackeray was discharged from Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after undergoing angiography. This procedure was a follow-up to an earlier angioplasty he had on July 20, 2012, during which doctors inserted eight stents to address multiple blockages in three major heart arteries.

Additionally, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister underwent a second angioplasty in November 2012 to clear nearly 60 percent blockage in the left anterior descending artery (LAD).

