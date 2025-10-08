UK PM Keir Starmer Lands in Mumbai, Welcomed by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputies Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, October 8. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, and attend the CEO Forum and Global Fintech Fest 2025 events at the Jio World Centre later tomorrow.

UP PM Starmer was recieved by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar and Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat. This is his first visit to India after taking over the British PM's post last year.

PM Starmer is scheduled to attend a football event at Cooperage Ground, Yash Raj Studios and will meet several industrialists. Later today, he will be meeting the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar is expected to call on him for discussions.

Starmer and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review progress under the India–UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in line with Vision 2035. Discussions will cover trade, investment, technology, defence, climate, energy, health and education.