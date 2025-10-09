UK to Set Up Nine University Campuses in India, Says PM Modi; Check Full List

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that Britain will set up campuses of nine leading British universities in India. This will improve the quality of education and strengthen ties in the field of education between the two countries.

Southampton University campus is already inaugurated in Gurugram with the first cohort of students now enrolled. It aims to provide Indian students access to world-class education without leaving the country, while promoting collaborative research.

List of UK Universities Setting Up Campuses in India:

1. University of Southampton - Gurugram (campus already operational)

2. University of Liverpool - Bangalore

3. University of York - Mumbai

4. University of Aberdeen - Mumbai

5. University of Bristol - Mumbai

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi meets UK PM Keir Starmer in Mumbai.

UK PM Keir Starmer is on his first official visit to Mumbai after being sworn in as British PM last year. He will be on two-day visit to India. During this, he will review the progress of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership under the Vision 2035 roadmap. This 10-year plan focuses on strengthening ties in trade, investment, technology, innovation, defence, security, climate, energy, health, education, and people-to-people connections.

"The demand for the best quality higher education is very high. So. I am really pleased to announce that more British Universities will be setting up campuses in India, making Britain India's leading international provider of higher education and delivering on our vision 2035," UK PM Keir Starmer said.