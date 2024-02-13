UP STF Arrests Four Office-Bearers of Halal Council From Mumbai in Extortion Case

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested four office-bearers of the Halal Council of India, Mumbai, on Monday, February 13, for allegedly extorting money in the name of halal certification.

According to sources reported by news agency PTI, the arrested individuals have been identified as Maulana Mudassir, Habib Yusuf Patel, Anwar Khan, and Mohammed Tahir. Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government had banned the manufacture, sale, storage, and distribution of halal-certified products in the state.

Watch Video:

पैसा लेकर Halal certificate देने वाली Mumbai की Halal council of India के president, vice president, Gen sec, treasurer को @uppstf ने किया arrest. @upcopdeepak की टीम कर रही पूरे मामले की जांच,ढाई महीने तक तफसील से पूछताछ,जांच के बाद हुई गिरफ़्तारी. pic.twitter.com/fbLA0Qy1dF — Santosh k. Sharma (@aap_ka_santosh) February 12, 2024

A case was registered in Lucknow against some organizations, production companies, their owners, as well as other unidentified individuals for extorting money in the name of halal certification, the sources added.