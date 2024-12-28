Urmila Kanetkar's Car Accident: Vehicle Hits Two Laborers in Mumbai’s Kandivali, One Dead, Actress Injured (Watch Video)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (December 28, 2024): Actress Urmila Kanetkar’s car struck two laborers in Kandivali on Friday night. The incident occurred when the car, reportedly traveling at high speed, lost control and hit the workers. One worker died on the spot while the other was severely injured and taken to the hospital. Both Kanetkar and her driver also sustained injuries.

Reports say that Kanetkar was returning from work with her driver behind the wheel. The actress escaped serious injury thanks to the airbag in the car.

The Samata Nagar Police have registered a case against the driver and are investigating the matter. The police have not yet provided further details on the cause of the accident.

Urmila Kanetkar is known for her roles in Marathi films like Duniyadaari, Shubhmangal Saavdhan, and Ti Sadhya Kay Karte. She is married to actor Addinath Kothare, the son of filmmaker Mahesh Kothare.

