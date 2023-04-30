100th episode of Maan Ki Baat broadcast at 351 locations in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ initiative was organized on Sunday at 351 places in three constituencies and ten circles of the city.

In all, 351 locations were planned through Shakti Kendras, booths and circles. The circle president, district office bearers and all party workers organized 'Maan Ki Baat' in their respective wards, areas, societies and urban settlements. The party claimed that in response to the call of the city president Boralkar, many citizens from various parts of the city spontaneously organized this programme at their homes, open grounds and in their society. The event was organized under a special screening at IMA Hall for eminent citizens, doctors, lawyers, professors and businessmen. BJP's city district president Boralkar informed that all the dignitaries participated and benefited from this programme. union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, cooperation minister Atul Save, city president Shirish Boralkar, BJP state general secretary Sanjay Kenekar, OBC morcha state general secretary Bapu Ghadamode, BJP state vice president Basavaraj Mangrule, entrepreneur Ram Bhogle and others participated in the programme.