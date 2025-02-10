Vasai Creek Bridges to Be Built for Fifth and Sixth Railway Lines Between Borivali and Virar

Work on the fifth and sixth railway lines between Borivali and Virar is progressing, with a contractor appointed for the construction of bridges 73 and 75 over Vasai Creek. These bridges will be built between Bhayander and Naigaon stations as part of the Western Railway project. Officials have stated that the construction is expected to be completed within 36 months.

The Mumbai Railway Development Corporation (MRVC) is set to build a 26-km fifth and sixth railway line between Borivali and Virar. A key milestone in the project has been achieved with the selection of contractors for two crucial bridges on the creek between Bhayander and Naigaon stations. Officials stated that the tender process for the remaining bridges is currently underway.

Western Railway is progressing with the construction of the fifth and sixth lines, with the sixth line between Khar and Kandivali already completed. Its extension to Borivali is expected to be finished by the end of the year. In the next phase, the Mumbai Railway Development Corporation (MRVC) will undertake the Borivali-Virar stretch under the MUTP 3A project, with an estimated cost of ₹2,184 crore.

Mangrove Plantation Underway for Railway Project; Completion Expected in Three Months

Mangrove plantation is being carried out as a compensatory measure for the trees cut for the railway project. The replanting work, undertaken through the mangrove cell of the forest department, began in December 2024 and is expected to be completed within the next three months, according to an MRVC railway official. Officials also stated that 10% of the project work has been completed so far.