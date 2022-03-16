Vasai: Truck crushes 60-year-old woman while reversing, video goes viral

In a shocking incidenta, a truck rammed into a 60-year-old woman in Vasai near Mumbai. The whole incident was captuired on CCTV camera. The 60-year-old woman was seriously injured in the accident. In the video one can see the truck driver reversing the vehicle when a woman is seen passing by. That's when the vehicle hits the woman and she comes under the wheels. The woman has fractured her right shoulder and leg. She is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Vasai.

What exactly happened?

A 60-year-old woman was literally crushed by a truck driver while reversing the vehicle. While dumping garbage in the society premises, a truck driver standing in the same society reversed the vehicle and hit the woman.

The incident took place at Gokul Park Co-operative Housing Society in Vasai East on March 11 at 10 am.

An elderly woman was seriously injured in the incident. The injured woman's name is Kakoli Mitra. Her right shoulder and leg has been fractured. She is currently undergoing treatment at Evershine Hospital, Vasai East. A case has been registered against the truck driver and owner at Valiv police station and police are investigating the incident.