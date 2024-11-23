Versova Election Result 2024: Bigg Boss Fame and Actor Ajaz Khan Gets 72 Votes, Shiv Sena UBT Candidate Leading

Bigg Boss fame contender and actor Ajaz Khan got only 72 votes, while Shiv Sena UBT candidate Haroon Khan led with 24076 votes after eight rounds of vote counting data reported on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website. While BJP and Mahayuti candidate Dr Bharati Lavekar is trailing.

Actor Ajaz Khan is contesting on Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad-led Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) from the Versova Assembly constituency in Mumbai district. The voter turnout in the constituency is 51.2%. In 2019, 42.38% voter turnout was reported in this constituency.

Also Read | Anushakti Nagar Election Result 2024: NCP-SP Candidate and Actor Swara Bhasker's Husband Fawad Ahmed Leading Against Nawab Malik's Daughter Sana.

In the 2019 Assembly polls, BJP candidate Bharati Lavekar won against Congress's Baldev Khosa. The Versova assembly seat has been an INC stronghold, where the INC has won six times and the BJP two times in the past few elections. There are a total of 16 candidates in the fray for the seat, including several independents.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti, which comprises the BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar), and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena UBT, and the Samajwadi Party.