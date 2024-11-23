Anushakti Nagar Election Result 2024: NCP-SP Candidate and Actor Swara Bhasker's Husband Fawad Ahmed Leading Against Nawab Malik's Daughter Sana

National Congress Party Sharad Pawar candidate and actor Swara Bhasker's husband Fahad Ahmad leading from Anushakti Nagar seat. Former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's daughter and NCP candidate Sana Malik reported got 23,166 votes, while Fahad Ahmad has gained 29585 votes.

Both Fawad and Sana are debut candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly election. In 2019, Nawab Malik defeated Shiv Sena's Tukaram Kate by 12,751 votes in the constituency. Malik got 65217 votes while Kate got 52466 votes. In 2014, Kate won with the margin of 1,007 votes.

Also Follow | Malad West Election Result 2024: Congress Candidate Aslam Shaikh Leading Against BJP's Vinod Shelar.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai the contest is between, Sena (UBT) vs Shinde Sena on 11 seats, Sena (UBT) vs BJP on 9 seats, BJP vs Congress on 8 fight with each other on 8 seats, Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena vs Congress contesting on 2 seats NCP-SP vs Aji Pawar-led on one seat and Shiv Sena UBT vs Ajit Pawar's NCP on one seat.