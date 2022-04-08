VIDEO! Protesting ST workers enter 'Silver Oak', surround Supriya Sule

In Mumbai, ST workers are protesting outside NCP president Sharad Pawar's 'Silver Oak' residence today. ST workers started protesting by coming in through the gate of Silver Oak. It has also come to light that chappals and stones were thrown at his house. MP Supriya Sule also rushed to talk to the agitating employees as soon as she realized that the employees had suddenly reached Silver Oak. But the anger of the employees has not abated.

I am ready to talk to the ST staff. But Supriya Sule repeatedly urged them to remain calm. Despite repeated requests, the ST staff did not seem to be calming down. Meanwhile, police presence outside Sharad Pawar's residence was low. Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil also rushed to Silver Oak as soon as he was informed that the situation at the spot was deteriorating.

Supriya Sule had to face the wrath of ST employees this time. "I am ready to talk to the ST staff. But they should maintain calm. I will talk to them. My mother, my father and daughter are at home. Let me meet them. Let me inquire if they are safe. ST staff should calm down ", Supriya Sule was repeatedly urging.