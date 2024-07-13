Videos: PM Modi Arrives At Ambani Wedding Function, Blesses Newly-Wed Couple Anant & Radhika

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Saturday evening at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai's BKC.

Business magnate Mukesh Ambani accompanied the Prime Minister as he entered the venue.

Honourable PM Modi sir in grand Ambani wedding #AmbaniFamilyWedding#AmbaniWeddingpic.twitter.com/OrdE4NSLRl — Dr Gautam Bhansali (@bhansaligautam1) July 13, 2024

Upon arrival, PM Modi greeted the guests before taking his seat.

Prime Minister Modi also blessed the newly-wed couple Anant and Radhika. The video of the same also surfaced on social media.

Grand Ambani wedding pm Modi sir is giving blessings #AmbaniFamilyWeddingpic.twitter.com/qmt3bvi3JQ — Dr Gautam Bhansali (@bhansaligautam1) July 13, 2024

A video captured the Prime Minister seated in the front row alongside Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mumbai on Saturday, July 13, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various projects valued at over Rs 29,400 crores. Following this event, he attended the highly anticipated wedding.