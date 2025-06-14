Vikhroli Flyover Opens Today, Bringing Major Relief to Mumbai Commuters

Mumbai: The long-awaited Vikhroli flyover connecting Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs will be opened for vehicular traffic from 4 PM today, June 14, 2025. The decision was taken as per Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s directive to open the bridge without waiting for a formal inauguration ceremony, ensuring public convenience ahead of the monsoon.

The flyover near Vikhroli railway station was completed within the scheduled timeline by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), earning praise from the Chief Minister. The project was completed under the guidance of BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and led by Additional Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar.

Stretching 615 meters in length and 12 meters in width, the flyover bridges LBS Road in Vikhroli West to the Eastern Express Highway in Vikhroli East. It is expected to reduce commute time by nearly 30 minutes.

Of the total structure, BMC constructed 565 meters, while the railways completed the remaining 50 meters, including 7 girders weighing 655 tonnes. The BMC-installed girders weigh over 2,100 tonnes. The project includes 19 supporting pillars, anti-crash barriers, sound barriers, approach roads, lane markings, and other safety features.

The flyover’s readiness for public use was confirmed after the completion of all civil and supporting infrastructure work. A traffic bay has also been created on the western side to manage flow.