VIP Number Fees Hike: Maharashtra Government Hikes Fees for ‘Choice Numbers

The Maharashtra government has announced a significant increase in fees for "choice numbers," often referred to as VIP numbers, for new vehicles. This adjustment means that the most coveted '0001' number for four-wheelers will now cost ₹6 lakh in high-demand locations such as Mumbai and Pune, up from the previous ₹3 lakh. For two- and three-wheelers, the fee for this number has doubled to ₹1 lakh from ₹50,000.In cities like Mumbai, Pune, and other high-demand areas, the cost for a VIP '0001' number will be raised to ₹6 lakh, reflecting a ₹2 lakh increase from the earlier fee of ₹4 lakh.

For out-of-series VIP numbers, the revised fee can go up to ₹18 lakh in major cities, a substantial rise from the previous ₹12 lakh. This new rate is on par with the price of many mid-range vehicles. The new fee structure also includes an increase for other VIP numbers; for instance, numbers like 0009, 0099, 0999, 9999, and 0786 will now cost ₹2.5 lakh for four-wheelers, up from ₹1.5 lakh, and ₹50,000 for two-wheelers, compared to the old rate of ₹20,000.

The transport department's notification dated August 30 also introduces a revision in fees for various sought-after numbers. For 16 popular numbers, the new fee is ₹1 lakh for four-wheelers, an increase from ₹70,000, and ₹25,000 for two-wheelers, up from ₹15,000. Additionally, for 49 additional numbers, the fee is now ₹70,000 for four-wheelers, up from ₹50,000, and ₹15,000 for two- and three-wheelers. For 189 other registration numbers like 0011, 0022, 0088, and 0202, the new fees are ₹25,000 for four-wheelers and ₹6,000 for two-wheelers and other vehicles. The state government has also extended the period for producing a vehicle with a reserved number from 30 days to six months. Notably, VIP numbers cannot be reserved for government vehicles, although special exemptions may be granted through specific orders, allowing allotments from any existing series. This fee revision, the first update since April 20, 2013, follows a draft notification issued on September 16, 2022. It is expected to boost revenue for the state transport department, which earned ₹139.20 crore from registration number issuances in 1,83,794 cases during the 2017-18 financial year.