Virar Accident: 15-year-old boy dies after speeding autorickshaw overturns

A rickshaw accident has taken place in Virar on Thursday morning. A minor boy died on the spot in the accident. Kishan Yashwant Dabhade (age 15) is the name of the boy who died in the accident. The accident took place at around 4 am today (Thursday) when the rickshaw driver and his son came to Nana Nani Park Road in Virar East area. According to the locals, the rickshaw driver was speeding. The accident took place when the driver lost control and the rickshaw overturned. A minor died on the spot in a tragic accident.

The driver also sustained minor injuries. A case has been registered at Virar police station. Police are investigating the matter further.