Vistara Airlines Paris-Mumbai Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Makes Emergency Landing in Mumbai

Vistara Airlines received a third threat in the week, this time in the form of a handwritten letter on an airsickness bag. The bomb threat was reported on a Mumbai-bound Vistara flight carrying approximately 306 people from Paris. In response to the threat, a full emergency was declared at the city airport prior to its scheduled arrival in Mumbai. The flight subsequently made an emergency landing at 10:19 AM on Sunday.

Vistara, in a statement, confirmed the incident, stating, "There were 294 passengers and 12 crew onboard the Paris-Mumbai flight." The airline acknowledged the security concern noted by its staff onboard flight UK 024 and promptly informed the relevant authorities. The flight safely landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, and Vistara assured full cooperation with security agencies for all mandatory checks.

Earlier on Friday May 31, flight bound for Srinagar, carrying 177 passengers and one infant, received a bomb threat, prompting swift action by the airline and security forces. However, an airport official confirmed on the phone that the threat was deemed non-credible, and normal operations resumed. Flight no-UK-611, which departed from Delhi, landed safely at Srinagar Airport at approximately 12:10 AM. Following standard protocol for such threats, the aircraft was immediately directed to an isolation bay upon landing.

The Vistara spokesperson emphasized, "At Vistara, the safety and security of our customers, crew, and aircraft are of paramount importance to us." They reiterated the airline's commitment to adhering to safety protocols and ensuring the well-being of everyone onboard their flights.