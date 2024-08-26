Wall Collapse In Mumbai: 2 Dead After 7-Feet High Structure Falls In Kalbadevi

Two people died and one was injured after a compound wall collapsed onto an adjacent narrow lane in Chira Bazar, Kalbadevi, on Monday afternoon. The wall was approximately 7 feet high.

According to the Disaster Management Cell of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident was reported at around 2:38 p.m. on Monday. "A compound wall, approximately 5-7 feet high and about 30 feet long, fell onto the adjacent lane. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) conducted a search and rescue operation for those trapped under the debris," said a BMC official. Three people were reported trapped inside the debris.

G T Hospital in Marine Lines confirmed that a total of three individuals were brought to the hospital. Two were declared dead on arrival, and one was admitted with injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Vinaykumar Nishad, 30, and Ramcandra Sahani, 30. The injured person is Sanny Kanojiya, 19, whose condition is stable.

As a precaution, the area was cordoned off by the MFB. The local ward office indicated that laborers working nearby might also have been affected.