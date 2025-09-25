Watch: Men’s Compartment In Mumbai Local Train Turns into Garba Dance Floor, Video Goes Viral

Local trains are lifeline of Mumbaikar and main mode of transportation. Commuter travel more than 1.5 hour by train and often celebrates festival in train. After Ganeshotsav, Navratri is one of the most celebrated festival in Mumbai and suburbs. Recently one video in which group of men dancing on beats of Garba songs has gone viral on social media. Every year during Navratri, videos of women playing Garba in the local train are seen.

In viral video Mumbaikars are seen playing Garba while traveling in a local train. At this time, Gujarati Garba song can be heard in background. While some passengers sitting there are clapping enthusiastically. It is safe to say that the energy of festivals in India is contagious. Because even the passengers sitting quietly at the Garba counter are seen happy in this video.

A widely shared video on social media shows train passengers celebrating a festival, drawing praise from people across India. Many appreciate the passengers' ability to find joy in their daily lives. One user noted the shared zest for life between Gujaratis and Mumbaikars, while another expressed delight in witnessing this scene on an Indian train. The brief Garba performance and music created a joyful atmosphere.

In women compartment as well, group of women can be seen playing garba. Even tough Mumbai life is hectic, commuters find happiness in small things. Celebrate festivals with enthusiasum.