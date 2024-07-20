'We Are Entering Election Mode': Mumbai Congress Releases 'Paap Patra' and Rap Song Against Mahayuti Government

Mumbai Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad slammed the Mahayuti government, accusing them of leading the city into decline since Eknath Shinde became Chief Minister. At a press conference on Saturday, Gaikwad alleged, "The BJP and its allies have prioritized their interests, neglecting Mumbai's development and safety. Key projects are being moved to Gujarat, and corruption is rampant."

Gaikwad highlighted several issues: "Mumbai's infrastructure is crumbling, with increasing potholes and mismanaged projects awarded to friends of the government. There is a 'rate card' system for officials and MLAs," she said, revealing Congress's publication of the 'Paap Patra' (Dossier of Sins) against the Mahayuti government. Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat was also present.

Entering Election Mode

"We are now entering election mode," Gaikwad declared, announcing the release of a rap song targeting the government. The song's lyrics, "Satte mein bokyano masti aayi kya?" (Have those in power gone wild?), criticize the administration's failures. "This government has only inflicted injustice on Mumbai, looting resources and betraying its citizens. They've tried to erase Mumbai's identity and brotherhood," Gaikwad stated. "We are presenting the sins of the Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar government's 'trouble engine' to the public. The people will deliver their verdict."

Key Points from the 'Paap Patra' Released by Congress:

1. Looting Mumbai: The corrupt alliance has turned the state secretariat into a 'scam center,' looting Mumbai of Rs 2 lakh crore.

2. Mockery of Democracy: The 'Khoke Sarkar' (Box Government) prevented Mumbai citizens from electing their representatives, leading to increased potholes, pollution, and decay.

3. Shifting Projects: Marathi identity has been insulted, and jobs, investments, and projects like the Diamond Bourse have been moved to Gujarat.

4. Land Deals: The corrupt alliance handed over Dharavi, Aarey Forest, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, and Kurla Dairy land to their friends.

5. Neglect of Slum Dwellers: While catering to wealthy friends, 60% of Mumbai's population still lives in slums, and local train accidents continue to claim lives.

6. Health Services Crisis: Due to the government's failed healthcare policies, BMC faces a 27% staff shortage, affecting food, medical supplies, and medicines.

7. Exclusion from Free Healthcare: Public hospitals like JJ, GT, St. George, and Cama have been excluded from free healthcare schemes.

8. Land Sold Off: Despite land scarcity for Mumbaikars, the airport was sold to Adani, and a Rs 5,000 crore hospital to Lodha.

9. Hit-and-Run Incident: A leader under Shinde's government crushed innocent Mumbaikars with a car, but no charges were filed.

10. Rise in Crime Against Women: With an average of one rape and six molestation cases daily, Fadnavis has failed to protect women.

11. Promoting Crime: The 'Goon Alliance' encourages crime, with leaders shooting in police stations and murders happening on Facebook Live.

12. Neglect of the Dead: The 'Khoke Sarkar' ignored bodies under fallen hoardings and instead held roadshows.

13. Failing Youth: The government has pushed youth into unemployment, exemplified by the NEET paper leak scandal.