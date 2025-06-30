'We Have Punched Marathi Haters': Uddhav Thackeray Announces Victory Rally on July 5

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, June 30, announced that the party will take out victory rally on July 5, 2025 and will celebrated the withdrawal of the three-language policy in the state and stated that they had punched Marathi haters, and the unity in the state should remain as it is.

"We appreciate the political parties which came together with us despite different stands. Temporarily, they (Govt) have cancelled the GR. If they hadn't cancelled, they would have seen the protest on 5th July. Many leaders from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP are going to join us. A new committee led by Dr Narendra Jadhav will give a report on this. The government has appointed financial experts for the education sector’s decision. We will stage a victory rally on 5th July. We have punched Marathi haters, this unity should remain as it is."

He further stated that a new committee led by Narendra Jadhav would report on the decision, further stating that the government had appointed financial experts for the decision in the education sector. Meanwhile, party MP Sanjay Raut lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for making false claims of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray accepting the Mashelkar committee's report on the three-language policy.

Addressing the media, Raut stated that lying was the BJP's "national policy.", further challenging the BJP that if Thackeray had submitted the Mashelkar committee report, it should have been made public.

"Lying is the BJP's national policy. These people are working with this policy in Maharashtra. If Uddhav Thackeray had submitted a report on the Mashelkar committee, it should be made public. A committee report has been released and placed in the cabinet. Can't this be discussed? You forcefully discussed Hindi with the cabinet -- you did it because it's a national policy. If any national policy comes before the state, then discussing it is very important. Devendra Fadnavis has become the chief minister three times--does he not have that much knowledge?" Raut said, addressing a press conference.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, informing about the cancellation of the resolutions that were passed on April 16 and June 17, announced that a committee will be formed to discuss the implementation of the three-language formula in the state.

