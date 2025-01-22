Western Railway's Vigilance Team Seizes 93 Kg of Red Sandalwood at Mumbai Central Station

A vigilance team from Western Railway (WR) seized nearly 93 kg of red sandalwood from a long-distance train that arrived at Mumbai Central station from Rajasthan, an official reported on Tuesday. According to WR, the red sandalwood, a protected species valued for its deep red color and medicinal properties, was discovered during a special preventive inspection of the express train after its arrival from Jaipur.

The official confirmed that the individual responsible for sending the consignment has been arrested. Vineet Abhishek, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Western Railway (WR), stated that the extensive operation, which lasted more than 12 hours, focused on the leased parcel van of the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express (Train No. 12956).

Four suspicious packages were discovered during the inspection, and upon thorough examination, they were found to contain 15 wooden logs of red sandalwood, weighing almost 93 kg, he informed, he informed. “The consignment was falsely declared under legitimate parcel bookings to evade detection,” Abhishek said.

The consignee was apprehended and handed over to the Maharashtra Forest Department along with the seized material for further investigation and legal action, the CPRO stated. Vineet Abhishek further emphasized that vigilance and security checks are conducted regularly and will be intensified to prevent any misuse of Railway resources for illegal activities.

