Who is Baba Siddique? The Murdered NCP Leader Who Ended Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan's Big Fight

66-year old NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead by unknown assailants in Mumbai on Saturday night. Mumbai Police has apprehended two persons related to the incident. The former Maharashtra minister had quit the Congress earlier this year to join the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party in February.

Baba Siddique, originally from Bihar, joined the grand-old party as a teenager. His political career began as a teenager when he joined the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), which is the student wing of the Indian National Congress.

Shortly after, he was elected as the Municipal Corporator in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. He served as an MLA from Vandre West Vidhan Sabha Constituency for three consecutive terms in 1999, 2004 and 2009, and had also served as a Minister of State for Food & Civil Supplies, Labour and FDA.

Siddique, also known as Bandra Boy, was known for his grand Iftar parties which were attended by top Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.Siddique was also credited for ending the high-profile rift between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. As per the reports, both the superstars were involved in a heated argument in 2008. After the incident, the duo avoided running into each other at big events. However, In 2013, the feud came to an end at Siddique’s Iftar Party which was attended by prominent personalities in the industry. Both the Khans came under the same roof after a long time and hugged each other and ended their half-a-decade-long fight.