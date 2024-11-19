Woman Divorced via Triple Talaq Amidst Dowry Harassment in Shivajinagar

In a shocking incident from Shivajinagar, Govandi, a newlywed woman was divorced via triple talaq over dowry demands. The accused include her husband and his family members, who allegedly subjected her to physical and mental harassment. The Shivajinagar police have registered a case against four individuals from Uttar Pradesh under multiple sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and relevant laws.

The victim, a 31-year-old resident of Shivajinagar, married Faisal Shaikh on November 22, 2023, in Mahul, Ghosi village, Uttar Pradesh. The marriage was arranged with the consent of both families, and the bride’s mother paid ₹1.5 lakh as dowry, along with household items and gold ornaments. Despite bearing all wedding expenses, the harassment began just a day after the wedding.

The woman alleged that her in-laws and husband constantly taunted her about the dowry and demanded additional money. One month into the marriage, Faisal asked her to bring more money from her family for household expenses. She complied, arranging funds through her relatives, but the demands didn’t stop.

Her in-laws criticized the quality of gifts given during the wedding and pressured her to bring ₹10 lakh for a flat and a bike. This harassment escalated to both mental and physical abuse.

Demands and Harassment

In March 2024, Faisal prepared to leave for Qatar, where he worked. He demanded money for his flight ticket, and when the victim initially resisted, he threatened her with divorce. Out of fear, she arranged the money. In April, Faisal demanded that she sell her gold jewelry to repay his loans, further aggravating her ordeal.

By August 2024, the harassment reached its peak when her mother-in-law and sister-in-law allegedly assaulted her, took her jewelry, and threw her out of the house. She returned to her parental home in Shivajinagar.

Divorce via Triple Talaq

On August 5, 2024, Faisal called the victim and declared that he no longer wished to continue the marriage. During the audio call, he uttered triple talaq, severing their relationship. The divorce left her emotionally shattered, adding to the trauma of nine months of harassment.

The victim eventually decided to file a complaint against her husband, Faisal Shaikh, his mother Mehfooz Shaikh, father Mehfuz Shaikh, and sister-in-law Sumbul Tariq Khan. The Shivajinagar police registered a case against all four under various sections of the IPC.

The police are investigating the matter and have issued summons to the accused for questioning. Further legal action will follow based on the findings.

This case highlights the ongoing menace of dowry-related harassment and the misuse of triple talaq despite legal protections for women.