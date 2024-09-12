World Economic Forum Founder Klaus Schwab Performs Ganesh Aarti With Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai (Watch Video)

A German economist and founder of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, is in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganeshotsav 2024. Schwab visited Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's residence, Varsha Bungalow, in the city to perform Ganpati Aarti.

In a video shared by the Chief Minister's Office, Klaus Schwab was seen performing prayers to Lord Ganesh's idol. Schwab said that he was delighted to be here. He said he is very optimistic about the future of this city.

World Economic Forum Founder Klaus Schwab Performs Ganesh Aarti

#WATCH | Prof. Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) performed Aarti along with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai.



(Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/W4EZPBepsh — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2024

"I am so happy, delighted, and honoured to be back in Mumbai and Maharashtra. I first visited the city over 40 years ago, and the progress here has been extraordinary, especially in recent years...Mumbai has now firmly established itself as one of the great international cities—on par with Singapore, Shanghai, and London, embodying the best of the business spirit," he said.

Also Read | Mumbai Coastal Road to Bandra-Worli Sea Link: Travel From Marine Drive to Bandra in Just 10 Minutes, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

"I am very optimistic about the future of this city. The speed of its infrastructure development is remarkable, and it is positioning itself well for the intelligent age—where modern technology will be integrated into every aspect of how we work, live, and communicate," he added.

Ganeshotsav, a 10-day festival that commenced on September 7, will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.