Worli Election Result 2024: Milind Deora Leads Against Shiv Sena UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray

Milind Deora of Shiv Sena is leading by 597 votes in Worli after the fifth round of counting, while Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT), who had been in the lead earlier, is now trailing.

Worli is witnessing a fierce three-way contest between Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Aaditya Thackeray, and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate Sandeep Deshpande. Deora, who switched from Congress to the Shinde Sena earlier this year, is hopeful of securing the seat from MVA's Aaditya Thackeray, the current MLA and son of Uddhav Thackeray. MNS's Deshpande is also optimistic about causing an upset in this high-profile constituency.

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is on track to retain power in Maharashtra, with the latest Election Commission data showing the alliance leading in 204 of the 288 assembly seats. In contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is trailing, with its candidates leading in only 47 seats, according to early trends.

