Worli–Sewri Elevated Connector: Project 62% Complete, Completion Targeted by September 2026

Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant has announced that the Worli–Sewri Elevated Connector in Mumbai is scheduled for completion by September 2026. Informing the legislative assembly, the minister said that nearly 62 per cent of the construction work on this crucial infrastructure project has already been finished. Once operational, the connector is expected to significantly strengthen Mumbai’s transport network by improving east–west connectivity. The project is being closely monitored due to its importance in integrating multiple large-scale road corridors and easing long-standing traffic congestion between central, southern and western parts of the city.

The Worli–Sewri Elevated Connector is a 4.5-kilometre-long elevated road corridor designed to improve seamless travel across Mumbai. Built as a four-lane structure, it will directly link the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu) with the Bandra–Worli Sea Link and the under-construction Mumbai Coastal Road. The connector plays a strategic role in connecting Navi Mumbai, Central Mumbai and South Mumbai. To ensure uninterrupted movement, the project also involves constructing two major road overbridges, including one near Sewri station and another at Elphinstone Road.

The route of the Worli–Sewri connector begins at the Sewri interchange on the eastern end of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link. From there, it moves westward, crossing key transport arteries such as the Harbour Railway Line, Eastern Freeway, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, Acharya Donde Marg and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road. It further passes over the Western and Central Railway lines near Elphinstone Road, continues across Senapati Bapat Marg and Dr Annie Besant Road, and finally merges into the Worli road network near Narayan Hardikar Marg.

Within Mumbai’s broader transport framework, the connector acts as a vital east–west traffic dispersal corridor. It integrates three of the city’s most significant infrastructure projects — the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link on the eastern side, the Bandra–Worli Sea Link and Coastal Road on the western seafront, and the Eastern Freeway and Harbour Road in central Mumbai. By offering signal-free connectivity, the corridor allows traffic from Navi Mumbai and eastern suburbs to smoothly enter central and western Mumbai without overloading internal city roads.

For daily commuters, the connector is expected to dramatically reduce travel time between Sewri and Worli from over an hour to just 10–15 minutes. The elevated design ensures fewer traffic signals and reduced congestion points. Officials estimate that nearly 15–20 per cent of traffic from the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will be absorbed by this corridor. It will benefit commuters from Navi Mumbai, central suburbs and long-distance travellers heading towards Pune, Goa and other highway routes.

A major engineering challenge within the project is the replacement of the century-old Elphinstone bridge near Prabhadevi railway station. The existing 13-metre-wide structure is being dismantled to make way for a modern double-decker bridge. The new bridge will feature two levels — one carrying a 2+2 lane carriageway connecting Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road with Senapati Bapat Marg, and the upper deck dedicated to the Sewri–Worli Elevated Corridor, enabling direct access to Atal Setu for improved regional connectivity.