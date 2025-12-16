BMC Elections 2026: From Seats to Spending Limits, All Key Statistics Voters and Candidates Should Know

Mumbai is preparing for a high-stakes civic contest as elections to Asia’s wealthiest municipal body draw closer. With 227 corporator seats, a massive electorate, and clearly defined campaign expenditure caps, the BMC polls are set to be fiercely competitive. Beyond political narratives, the scale of the exercise is reflected in the numbers—ranging from ward structures and polling infrastructure to voter demographics and reservation patterns. A closer look at these statistics helps decode the magnitude of the civic battle and the administrative planning behind conducting one of India’s largest urban elections.

After a prolonged gap of nearly three years, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections are scheduled for January 15, 2026, with vote counting on January 16. The earlier elected body completed its term in February 2022. The State Election Commission has formally announced the election programme, bringing the Model Code of Conduct into force. Along with Mumbai, elections will be conducted simultaneously in 28 other municipal corporations across Maharashtra, taking the total number of seats going to polls to 2,869, marking a major statewide civic exercise.

Key figures for BMC polls

• Polling stations: 10,111

• Control units: 11,349

• Ballot units: 22,698

• Election officers: 290

• Assistant election officers: 870

• Total staff required: 1,96,605

Overall polling infrastructure (29 civic bodies)

• Polling stations: 39,147

• Control units: 43,958

• Ballot units: 87,916

Key voter statistics

• Male voters: 1,81,93,666

• Female voters: 1,66,79,755

• Other voters: 4,596

• Total voters: 3,48,78,017

Seat breakup

• OBC: 759

• ST: 77

• SC: 341

• Women reserved: 1,442

• Others: 250

• Total seats: 2,869

Important dates

• Election notification: BMC – December 16, 2025; Others – December 18, 2025

• Nominations: December 23–30, 2025

• Scrutiny: December 31, 2025

• Withdrawal: January 2, 2026

• Symbol allotment and final list: January 3, 2026

Spending limits per candidate

• BMC and A-class: Rs 15 lakh

• B-class: Rs 13 lakh

• C-class: Rs 11 lakh

• D-class: Rs 9 lakh

Important notes

• Mobile phones are prohibited inside polling booths

• Pink polling stations staffed entirely by women will be set up in high female turnout areas

• Nomination forms can be filled online but must be submitted offline

• Caste validity certificates must be produced within six months of results, failing which the election will be cancelled retrospectively