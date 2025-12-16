Mumbai Accident: Speeding Bike Loses Control on Borivali Bridge, Two Students Killed

Mumbai: A tragic accident occurred in Borivali on December 15, 2025, where two 19-year-old students died after their bike lost control while returning from college. This incident occurred on the Sudhir Phadke Bridge when the duo were on their way home from their college in Mira Road. Deceased identified as Jenil Thumar and Mehak Nirman bike lost control while their bike was on full speed.

According to FPJ their bike reportedly skidded at a curve on the bridge. The two-wheeler crashed into the boundary wall, throwing them both on the other side of the road. Tragically, they came under a private bus passing by on the lane, leading to their death on the spot.

Separate incident reported on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway early Monday when the season’s first spell of dense fog triggered a massive multi-vehicle crash involving nearly 20 automobiles. The accident occurred around 5 am when visibility dropped drastically due to thick fog. Four people lost their lives in the incident, including two police personnel, while around 15 to 20 others sustained serious injuries. Emergency responders described the scene as chaotic, with damaged vehicles scattered across the stretch. Authorities said the poor visibility severely limited reaction time for drivers, turning the busy expressway into the site of a deadly pile-up.

According to preliminary details, the accident began when two overloaded dumper trucks collided amid extremely low visibility. Moments later, a truck transporting guavas rammed into the already-crashed vehicles from behind. The situation escalated when the fruit-laden truck overturned, spilling guavas across the roadway.

The scattered fruit made the surface slippery, compounding the danger created by the fog. Vehicles approaching the spot were unable to brake in time, resulting in a chain reaction. One collision after another followed, eventually involving nearly 20 to 25 vehicles in the devastating crash.