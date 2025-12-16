Yamuna Expressway Accident: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Families of Deceased, Rs 50,000 for Injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, calling the loss of lives heartbreaking. In a message from the Prime Minister’s Office, he said his thoughts are with the grieving families and wished a quick recovery to those injured. Announcing relief measures, the PM stated that an ex-gratia amount of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund will be provided to the next of kin of each deceased. He also announced financial assistance of Rs. 50,000 for every injured person, offering support during this difficult time.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office (PMO) Posted on X, "The loss of lives due to a mishap on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, is extremely painful. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi"

At least 13 people lost their lives and 35 others were injured after a massive vehicle pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district early Tuesday morning, December 16, reported news agency PTI. The accident occurred around 4.30 am amid dense fog, drastically reducing visibility. According to officials, seven buses and three smaller vehicles rammed into each other on the Agra–Noida stretch. The collision triggered a major fire, engulfing several vehicles. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of Baldev Police Station, prompting an immediate emergency response.

Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said preliminary findings suggest the crash occurred due to extremely poor visibility caused by thick fog. Several vehicles caught fire following the collision, leading to severe burn injuries. Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and began relief operations. Fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze, while injured passengers were pulled out and rushed to nearby hospitals. Authorities worked swiftly to manage traffic and clear the expressway to prevent further accidents in the fog-bound conditions.

Police later identified two of the deceased as 44-year-old Akhilendra Pratap Yadav from Prayagraj and 75-year-old Rampal from Maharajganj district, Baldev Police Station SHO Ranjana Sachan said, adding that all 13 victims died due to burn injuries. Of the injured, 15 were admitted to the district hospital, nine each were taken to a community health centre and a private hospital in Baldev, while two were referred to SN Medical College in Agra. Visuals showed charred buses, with cranes deployed to remove the wreckage.