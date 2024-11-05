Worli Shiv Sena Candidate Milind Deora Interacts With Locals During Morning Walk in Mumbai (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena candidate Milind Deora for Worli assembly constituency interacted with locals during his morning walk on Tuesday, November 5. Deora pitted against Shiv Sena UBT leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Worli seat will witness a three-way fight as MNS candidate Sandeep Deshpande also filed his nomination from this constituency. Speaking to news agency ANI, Milind Deora said that South Mumbai from Worli Sea Face till Marine Drive is not news for us, I live here and I know the problems of the area. ""We understand the issues of South Mumbai. We hold a strong relationship with the people of South Mumbai. Today, the people want India to move forward...Maharashtra will play a big role in moving India forward," Deora said.

Also Read | Mumbai: FIR Lodged Against Sanjay Raut’s Brother Sunil for Objectionable Remarks Against Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Woman Candidate.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision to make India a 5 trillion economy. Deora said, "PM Modi has a vision to make India a 5 trillion economy. In it, 20% of the contribution will be from Maharashtra. If we want to attract investors in Mumbai and increase job opportunities, then we have to improve the infrastructure of Mumbai. Maharashtra government is working in this direction."

Milind Deora Interacts With Locals During Morning Walk in Mumbai

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Shiv Sena MP and the party's candidate from Worli Assembly seat, Milind Deora interacts with locals during the morning walk today. pic.twitter.com/XpkIbKIe8s — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2024

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena included Milind Deora in its list of star campaigners for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections. The list also includes eight women leaders of the party along with Neelam Gorhe, Manisha Kayande and Sheetal Mhatre.

The Maharashtra Assembly election scheduled to take place in a single phase on November 20, while the counting of votes and result is slated to be held on November 23.