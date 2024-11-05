Mumbai: FIR Lodged Against Sanjay Raut’s Brother Sunil for Objectionable Remarks Against Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Woman Candidate

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the Shiv Sena UBT candidate from Vikroli constituency and brother of MP Sanjay Raut for objectionable comments against a woman candidate of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The case has been registered under section 79, 351(2) and 356(2) of BNS. Sunil Raut allegedly made objectional remarks against Suvarna Karanje, calling her a 'scapegoat' and saying that she should be slaughtered on November 20 (on polling day).

Sunil Raut's Remarks Against Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Woman Candidate

Watch: Shiv sena (UBT) leader Sunil Raut says, "...I am Sunil Raut, and my elder brother is Sanjay Raut, who has challenged Modi and Shah. So, the competition should be at our level. But no one dared to stand against me; no one had the courage. Everyone retreated, everyone… pic.twitter.com/PCXBDQZ6VJ — IANS (@ians_india) November 4, 2024

"I am Sunil Raut, and my elder brother is Sanjay Raut, who has challenged Modi and Shah. So, the competition should be at our level. But no one dared to stand against me; no one had the courage. Everyone retreated, everyone stepped back," Sunil Raut passend controversial comment during his interactions with party workers.

Over Raut's remark, Karanje lodged a complaint with the Vikhroli police, saying that this statement is insulting to women. On the complaint of the female candidate, the police have registered a case against Sunil Raut. Raut is contesting on Shiv Sena UBT ticket for the third time in a row from the Vikhroli seat, and Karanje is in the fray against him, whom Raut has called a 'scapegoat'.

Recently, Shiv Sena UBT leader Arvind Sawant was also accused of making derogatory remarks against a female candidate, Shaina NC, from Mumba Devi in Mumbai. However, the UBT leader later apologised for this matter last Saturday (2 November). Sawant said that his statement was being twisted for political gains. He said he has never insulted any woman in his life.