Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Nashik West Sees Key Withdrawals as Rebel Candidates Step Down

Today marks the final day for the withdrawal of nominations for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 after candidates from both Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) filed their applications. Senior leaders from both alliances are making efforts to calm rebel candidates within their ranks, with the outcome set to become clearer after 3 PM.

In a significant update from Nashik West, several candidates have withdrawn their nominations. Dilip Kumar Bhamre (BJP), Karan Gaikar, Mahesh Hire, and Shashi Jadhav of the Chhawa Krantivar Organization have all stepped back from the race, bringing relief to Seema Hire, the official BJP candidate for the constituency.

Karan Gaikar announced his withdrawal, stating that he followed the directive of Manoj Jarange Patil, even though Nashik West is his home ground. Meanwhile, the Swarajya Party led by Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje has retained its candidate in Nashik East.

In Nashik West, the contest now includes Seema Hire (Mahayuti), Sudhakar Badgujar (MVA), and Dinkar Patil (MNS). Meanwhile, in Igatpuri, Vishnu Dobade, the BJP Trimbakeshwar Taluka President, has also withdrawn his candidacy, accompanied by BJP District President Sunil Bachhao.

Independent candidates Sandeep Jadhav and Anita Ghare have also pulled out of the race, while Kashinath Mengal, the MNS candidate for Igatpuri-Trimbakeshwar, remains stationed at the collector’s office to finalize details.