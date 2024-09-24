'Yek Number' Trailer Launch: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Meets Salman Khan in Mumbai Under Tight Security (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray visited Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra on Tuesday. A video captured the scene, showing a significant police presence outside Khan's home during Thackeray's visit. The political leader was there to personally invite Salman Khan to the trailer launch of the film "Ek Number," produced by Thackeray’s wife, Sharmila Thackeray. The event is scheduled to take place at the Taj Land’s End on Wednesday, according to sources.

Bandra: MNS President Raj Thackeray met Bollywood actor Salman Khan at his Galaxy apartment, where he was invited for the trailer launch of the film "Ek Number" pic.twitter.com/DkvujqJi3L — IANS (@ians_india) September 24, 2024

Following the release of biopics on Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and Eknath Shinde’s mentor, the late Anand Dighe, an upcoming movie, seemingly based on Raj Thackeray, is set to release on October 10—just weeks ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections. The teaser for the film, titled "Yek Number," has already generated curiosity in Maharashtra. In the opening scene, a poster of a man resembling Raj Thackeray is shown at a large rally, followed by a voice, seemingly Thackeray’s, addressing the crowd with, “Jamlelya majhya tamam Hindu bandhavano, bhaginino ani matanno…” (To all my Hindu brothers, sisters, and mothers who have gathered…).

The teaser then shifts to intense visuals of riots and arson, with a character addressing someone referred to as "Thackeray saheb." Speculation is rife that "Yek Number" could be a biopic on Raj Thackeray, given the teaser and the official poster, which also features a Thackeray look-alike. The film, produced by Zee Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Sahyadri Films—whose partners include actor Tejaswini Pandit and Amit Raj Thackeray, Raj Thackeray’s son—remains shrouded in mystery. Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, details about the film's plot are being kept tightly under wraps, with no comments from the filmmakers or Thackeray ahead of the trailer launch on September 25. Filmmakers Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Abhijat Joshi are expected to attend the event.