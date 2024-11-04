Yogi Adityanath Death Threat Case: Accused Woman Denies Sending Threat Message to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister During Interrogation

In the case of issuing a death threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the accused woman, Fatima Khan, was interrogated for several hours by the Worli Police on Monday. According to senior police officials, Fatima Khan was questioned for around 4-5 hours on the second day as well.

It has come to light that during interrogation, Fatima Khan denied sending the threatening message herself, asserting that someone else used her mobile phone to send it. In response, Worli Police have initiated an investigation to verify her claim's authenticity. As part of this process, officers are analyzing the Call Detail Records (CDR) of Fatima’s phone to determine her contacts around the time the message was sent to the traffic police.

Additionally, sources indicated that the police are verifying her medical reports to assess her mental stability, as she reportedly claimed to be mentally unstable. Throughout the interrogation, Fatima maintained that she was not the one who sent the threatening message, insisting that someone else was responsible. She has been summoned for further questioning today.

The incident in question occurred on November 2, when a threatening message targeting CM Yogi Adityanath was received on the traffic police control number. The message warned that if Yogi Adityanath did not resign within ten days, he would face consequences similar to Baba Siddiqui. Following this, the police traced the woman to Ulhasnagar in Thane and brought her to the police station. Fatima was questioned for several hours on November 3 as well but was later released with a notice.