“You All Have Shown What Loyalty Means": Aaditya Thackeray After Yuva Sena Wins All 10 Seats in Mumbai University Senate Elections

Aaditya Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), announced a decisive victory for the Yuva Sena in the Mumbai University Senate elections, where its candidates secured all 10 seats in the graduate constituency. Celebrations took place at Matoshree, the Thackeray family residence, following the results.

“All other organizations, including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) affiliated with the BJP, were wiped out,” Thackeray said. “There was a celebration in Matoshree. All this happened because of the loyal Shiv Sainiks. You all have shown what loyalty means. We will continue to serve the students.”

In total, 28 candidates contested the elections, including 10 from the ABVP, which is affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena did not field any candidates, though one of its members ran as an independent. Four candidates from Chhatrabharti, another student organization, also participated. Voter turnout was recorded at 55% from a pool of 13,406 electors, a decrease compared to previous elections in 2010 and 2018.