166 vying for top honours

Former MLC and vice president of MCA Girish Vyas inaugurated the tournament in the presence of Grandmaster Sankalp Gupta, Project Head, Raisoni Group Dr. Mrunal Naik and MCA joint secretary Ankush Raktade.

The championship is being conducted to select the Maharashtra players for representing Maharashtra in the National Under-9 Chess Championship to be held later this year. CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas, Secretary, chief arbiter IA Deepak Chavan were also present during the opening ceremony. S S Soman compered the programme and also proposed vote of thanks. The tournament is being played in 8 rounds followed by prize Distribution function on Sunday.

IA Deepak Chavan is assisted by deputy chief arbiter FA Shiva Iyer, FA Swati Kumbhalkar, FA Amit Tembhurne, SNA Sagar Sakhare, SNA Prayas Ambade, Prathamesh Machave and Shirshir Indurkar.

Results

Open m (round 2): Avi Chugh (2) bt Arjun Singh (1), Advik Agrawal (2) bt Ayaan Ajit Moda (1), Balgude Sarvadnya (1) lost to Nirvaan Shah (2), Bagdia Shourya (2) bt Ronit Balpande(1), Vaibhav Bavne (1) lost to Parv Hakani (2), Mukil, R(2) bt Goranksh Khandelwal (1), Bhattacharjee Krish (1) lost to Arav Dhoot (2) Palaash, Suyog (1) lost to Ishan Arjun (2).

Girls: Manasvi Wasnik (1) lost to Bhumika Waghle (2), Tvesha Jain (2) bt Narayani Marathe (1), Rajeshwari Mule (1) lost to Pehel gada (2), Sanvi Yeolekar (1) lost to Mihika Bole (2), Aaradhya Bante (1) lost to Nishita Kalaskar (2), Aastja Surkar (2) bt Swara Kale (1), Sware Borkhade(1.5) drew with Anushka Deshpande (1.5).