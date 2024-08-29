170 appeared for kho kho trials

A total of 170 players including 111 boys and 59 girls participated in this trial. Players from Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Warora, Bhandara, Savner, Katol, Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh), Khaparkheda etc. participated.

During the trial, Vidarbha Kho-Kho Association secretary Sudhir Nimbalkar made a presentation. On this occasion, University Sports and Physical Education Department director Dr. Sharad Suryavanshi, former Director Dr. Dhananjay Welukar, Sports Authority of India observer Bhavna Sutar, committee members Dr. Aditya Soni, Dr. Manoj Allokar, Dr. Vivekananda Singh, Dr. Nitin Jangitwar, Dr. Amit Tembhurne, Dr. Sudhir Sahare, Dr. Bharat Mehta, Sayli Waghmare, Archana Kottewar, Ganesh Vani and Nitin Dhabekar were present.

Volleyball trials today

Trials for volleyball (boys and girls) will start at 6:30 am on Friday. Before this, the physical ability and skills of the players will be tested.